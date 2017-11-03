A first in Irish

A chara, – May I correct your report that the Oscar listing of Rocky Ros Muc is the first time that an Irish-language film made the longlist of 170 films for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards (“Five Irish films make Oscar longlist for best documentary”, November 1st).

In fact, the Gael Linn film, Páistí ag Obair (Children at Work), holds the honour of being the first ever Irish language film to be so nominated. Directed by Louis Marcus, the film was one of the five nominations for best short documentary at the 1974 Oscars. The voice-over as Gaeilge was written by Breandán Ó hEithir and spoken by Annraoi Ó Liatháin. – Is mise,

ANTOINE Ó COILEÁIN,

Príomhfheidhmeannach,

Gael Linn, BÁC 2.