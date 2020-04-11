A feast of crosswords

Sir, – At last I have come across an advantage brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. It has caused the introduction of an extra six crosswords (of each type) weekly in The Irish Times, a great blessing to so many of us regular readers and subscribers.

Nothing else good to say about Covid-19!

May the new weekly six-pack of crosswords facility be maintained for many years after the hoped-for passing of the virus very soon.

By the way, what ever happened to Covid-1-18? – Yours, etc,

KEITH DUNGAN,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Wonderful idea giving your readers more crosswords. However, there is nothing like a new crossword every morning, like the smell of bread, or fresh coffee. I just love the smell of a fresh crossword early in the morning. – Yours, etc,

KEN BUGGY,

Co Waterford,