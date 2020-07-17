A date with destiny

Sir, – About 2,000 years ago in ancient Roman times, both Julius Caesar and his nephew Emperor Augustus Caesar were slave owners who had the months of July and August named in honour of them. So isn’t it about time, with the present improved moral understanding of history gaining ground, that those two months of summer should have their names changed?

Perhaps they should be named after leaders closer to our own modern age who would have better moral and humane reputations than any ancient Roman emperors ever had. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’BRIEN,

Kilrush,

Co Clare.