Sir, – Blowing in the wind, one hears of the possibility that the general election might take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. One way to woo the voters, perhaps? – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – I cannot see there being a general election in the first three months of the year. One good snow like the Beast from the East would put voters in a foul mood. Wait for the spring, Leo! – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.