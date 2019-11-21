A dark day for our homeless children

Sir,– I wrote to Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the Ceann Comhairle in Leinster House asking him to get agreement not to turn on Christmas lights this year at Leinster House because of the appalling situation of the homeless.

I was thinking of the little boy eating his dinner off cardboard at the time, but Kitty Holland’s piece (Home News, November 20th) is truly heart breaking.

It tells us of damage being done to mental health of homeless children, a thing I have suspected would happen as a mother and grandmother myself.

I am asking readers to also contact Leinster House on this matter as I believe it would bring home to the Oireachtas the damage being done. The Cabinet are collectively responsible under the Constitution. – Yours, etc,

CAITRÍONA McCLEAN,

Lucan, Co Dublin.