A daily diet of news

Sir, – As one of the dinosaurs who still gets information from traditional media, could I appeal for a shift in the focal length of that information.

I am tired of the short-term focus of my diet of news on a daily spoonful of death and infection numbers; a daily dose of the latest baby steps taken by Brexit negotiators; recurring shots of hypodermic syringes being stuck into the arms of much less needle-averse people than I; regular shock-horror revelations of mistakes made by politicians, judges and other public figures; and a daily dose of scary predictions for Christmas which is, apparently, going to be spent on top of the tables of Ireland as we dance, sing, stomp, imbibe alcohol, sweat and breathe over each other to create a great January tsunami of infection.

Please could I hear some longer-term reporting on the Government’s performance on implementing the promises contained in its programme, including climate change initiatives, construction of social housing, implementation of Sláintecare, and modernisation of the public sector. – Yours, etc,

Dr PATRICIA BARKER,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.