A curious side-effect

Sir, – Your letter writer (April 27th) who began writing poetry after the second vaccine inspired me to share my story. I got my second vaccine last Thursday. On Friday morning I had a sudden urge to change my life. I started with a bowl of high-fibre cereal that closely resembled birdseed; then I walked 10,000 steps. This was an encouraging start to my rebirth. Alas by Saturday, it was all undone by a frothy latté and a cherry bun! – Is mise,

VAL FITZPATRICK,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.