A chara, – The day after my second vaccine, I started to write poetry. I had never previously written a poem in my life. I wrote four poems in the first week, mainly for family and friends. I think it would be a good idea if Pfizer-BioNTech added “poetic inspiration” to its list of side-effects. It has given me great joy to discover a hidden talent so late in life. Perhaps some other readers may have had a good side-effect. – Is mise,

B WALSH,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.