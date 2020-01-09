A crisis in healthcare

Sir, – Your editorial on hospital overcrowding concludes that a “much greater commitment is required from politicians and public servants alike” (“The Irish Times view on hospital overcrowding: at breaking point”, Opinion & Analysis, January 8th).

My question is very simple: would there not be an immediate improvement in the public health system if the said politicians and public servants’ terms of employment ensured they could only use the public health system? – Yours, etc,

MIKE CORMACK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Dr Ruairi Hanley (Letters, January 6th) correctly highlights the likely disaster that will be Sláintecare.

Perhaps Minister for Health Simon Harris might tell us what the current estimated cost of Sláintecare will be to the taxpayer over the next 10 years, if the department even has such a figure.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association estimates €20 billion. And they said universal health insurance was too expensive. – Yours, etc,

Dr CATHAL

O’SULLIVAN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.