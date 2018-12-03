A credit to Ireland

Sir, – I refer to Prof George Huxley’s achievement of his much longed-for elevation to Irish citizenship (Simon Carswell, Home News, November 29th).

I am delighted that he has attained such a great honour.

A true friend to Ireland for much of his life, his modesty prevented him from revealing that he is an (almost) fluent Irish speaker as well as being an informed authority on almost all matters Hibernian.

I had the honour and pleasure of conducting him around Ireland more than 20 years ago as my first customer – and am happy to confirm that he is very sound on the national (rail) question! – Yours, etc,

JIM DEEGAN,

Director,

Railtours Ireland First Class,

Dublin 1.