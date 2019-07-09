A cone-shaped economic indicator

Sir, – I read in your financial pages that a hard Brexit will be very bad for our economy and that the country remains saddled with a huge national debt. But nowhere in your newspaper have you reported that the price of a 99 ice-cream cone has nearly everywhere broken through the €2 barrier, where it has stood for many years as an economic indicator.

While that is worrying in itself, the size of the chocolate flake is now no bigger than my little finger. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN

CULLEN,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.