Sir, – Given that many motorists have difficulty distinguishing between red and green, I am not exactly filled with hope. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – What colour codes will we have for increasing poverty as the Government guides us to greater self-care mechanisms in the face of commensurately diminishing state supports? Red would seem to be suitable. Help! – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.