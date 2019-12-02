A coin for Philip Lynott

Sir, – What an honour for “Phil” Lynott to have a special commemorative coin minted in his honour. However, when my late friend and journalist Pat Byrne interviewed his mother, Philomena Lynott, for the Irish World newspaper in London, she was quite clear: “He hated to be called Phil [rather than his full name Philip]”, and that he used to say “I get called Phil Linnet”.

It is a shame that those who organised the coin did not do a little research on the matter first, and honour him with his name as he himself would have wished. At least they got Lynott right! – Yours, etc,

TOM MAC MAHON,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.