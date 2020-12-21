A climate of change?

Sir, – The assistant secretary general at the Department of An Taoiseach mentioned in a recent press briefing that “we could be moving past the tipping point” in the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. This is a very motivating call to action to limit our social contacts to suppress the virus.

I hope in 2021 there will be a similar statement by those at the highest governing levels “that we could be moving past the tipping point” to prevent irreversible environmental damage to our planet and society.

My hope is that Covid-19 is a national dress rehearsal that will mentally prepare us for implementing the climate resilience measures needed by us all in 2021 and beyond. – Yours, etc,

MARK FOX,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.