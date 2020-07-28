A clear message on travel

Sir, – Irish and non-nationals living here seem to be unable to differentiate between essential and non-essential travel.

Essential means “absolutely necessary”. The Government should clearly only allow travel inwards and outwards for business, work and family bereavement, regardless of green or red zones.

Swabs and temperatures should be taken and isolation applied and properly monitored.

The reduction in traveller numbers would facilitate comprehensive disease surveillance. – Yours, etc,

PADDY REILLY,

Wilton, Cork.