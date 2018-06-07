A cleaner and greener Ireland

Sir, – I am English and am currently travelling along the west and south coasts of Ireland for four weeks. But while the roads and streets of my own country have now become a dustbin which shames us all and which makes visitors describe England as a dirty country, it is an absolute joy to come to Ireland and find not only roads and towns free of litter but also to be able to walk on absolutely pristine beaches, with not a single item of litter on most I have visited. Nobody will believe me back home! I believe there are a lot of volunteers out there making this all happen. But whatever it is you do, I sincerely hope you continue and do not allow your beautiful country to degenerate to England’s sad and depressing levels of litter, which are hidden somewhat only by the long grass of summer. – Yours, etc,

GWEN MAKA,

Norwich,

England.