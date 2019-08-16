A clash between hurl and hurley

Sir, – When I was a kid we didn’t use a hurl or a hurley but a crookey stick cut from the ditch. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS J KING,

Cashel, Co Tipperary

Sir, – The current debate around hurling is all very civilised. Not a belt of a hurl in sight. No hurling abuse at each other. I wonder can it be said that we’ve hurled well at all! – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It does not matter what the “stick” is called. The game is so exciting to watch anyway. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTINE KILMURRY,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The two fools of England and Ireland, as Tom Kettle rightly characterised them, are acting up again. The language of mutual contempt is such that it is a relief to see that the pressing issue in today’s Irish Times as an All-Ireland meeting of the hurling titans of Kilkenny and Tipperary approaches concerns the relative merit of “hurl” or “hurley” dismissed with contempt by your correspondent Frank Brady from New York.

I have long thought that a mission to the benighted hurlers (and cricketers) of the Six Counties is an urgent necessity, and who better to make it than Kilkenny and Tipperary, although admittedly it is a long way from Thurles to North Antrim. But once the standard of hurling in Ulster is brought up to the level of Waterford and Clare all will be well.

I take it that Arlene Foster will be Leo Varadkar’s honoured guest in Croke Park on Sunday. We must all start somewhere. – Yours, etc,

Dr GERALD MORGAN,

FTCD, Dublin 2.