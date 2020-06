Sir, – Can it be a coincidence that if the position of taoiseach is rotated as planned on December 15th, 2022, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will share out stewardship of the Civil War centenary commemorations (June 28th, 2022 – May 24th, 2023) in exactly the same proportion (170 vs. 160 days) as that of the seats each holds in the 33rd Dáil (37/35)?

He who laughs last . . . – Yours, etc,

TIM NICHOLSON,

Bizkaia, Spain