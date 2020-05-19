A centenary to remember

Sir, – In this decade of centenaries, we rightly remember those who took up arms and fought for our national independence. What we sometimes overlook, however, is that this State was the outcome of not only violent conflict, but also peaceful parliamentary battles. For decades, the Irish Home Rule Party provided determined, focused, democratic, and non-violent opposition to the 1800 Act of Union. This democratic tradition should also be remembered with pride.

The origins of the Home Rule Party can be traced back to a meeting arranged by Isaac Butt, in Bilton’s Hotel, Dublin. The 49 attendees held divergent political views, and included the proprietor of The Irish Times, Maj Laurence E Knox. That meeting took place on May 19th, 1870, 150 years ago today. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE J DOYLE,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14 .