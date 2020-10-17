A budget for strange times

Sir, – The most staggeringly redistributive budget, with €18 billion of additional expenditure, on top of what was already the most redistributive taxation and welfare system in the EU28, is described by a letter writer as “an austere and wretched sprinkling of crumbs” (October 15th). Government expenditure in 2021 will exceed €100 billion. The mind boggles as to what some commentators desire. – Yours, etc,

MARK MOHAN,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.

Sir, – Worried about the budget deficit? Surely it’s big enough to look after itself. – Yours, etc,

MARY KEANE,

Dublin 8.