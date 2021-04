Sir, – Further to Diarmaid Ferriter’s “History of Ireland in missed targets over the last century” (Opinion & Analysis, April 23rd), surely Brendan Corish’s promise, on behalf of the Labour Party, that “The Seventies will be Socialist” is worthy of inclusion. Mind you, he did not specify which century! – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’KEEFFE,

Portlaoise,

Co Laois.