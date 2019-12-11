A bridge too far for Dublin City Council?

Sir, – At first glance at the picture (Home News, December 9th), I thought it was an artistic installation.

All those coats strung across the Ha’penny bridge in Dublin. Clothes without people draws you to the idea of people without clothes.

Reminding us to be reminded of the absence of a coat in cold weather. The Dublin City Council in their reflex reaction sensed that there is no art in second-hand clothes.

They could have at least allowed a 14-day grace period before removing the items.

They might have learnt something from the experience and created a slender bridge between the haves and the have-nots. – Yours, etc,

DAVID LYONS,

Dublin 8.