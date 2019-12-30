A bridge to Scotland

Sir, – The British prime minister Boris Johnson’s suggestion about building a bridge over the North Channel is worthy of serious consideration. Bridge-building technology is rapidly advancing worldwide and becoming more cost effective. It is definitely worth a feasibility study, as suggested by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Having had the fantastic experiences of driving the Lake Pontchairtrain Causeway to New Orleans, and the Oresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden, I look forward very much to the North Channel Bridge. As a supporter of Celtonia, a union of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic, I think it is an absolutely splendid idea! – Yours, etc,

DORCHA LEE,

Navan.

Co Meath.

Sir, – A bridge from Northern Ireland to Scotland. This has to be the daftest plan since the cash-for-ash scheme. – Yours, etc,

EILEEN KEANE,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Would Boris consider it to be a bridge over troubled quarters? – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.