Sir, – Stick with it, Patrick Logue (“Smoking, how do I miss thee?”, August 16th). I gave them up around 1971 and haven’t missed them for the last 10 years or so. – Yours, etc,

GEORGE CUNNINGHAM,

Roscrea,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – I gave up smoking 12 years ago. I used to get the odd craving for a cigarette now and then when I had my first cup of coffee in the morning. So I switched to tea. – Yours, etc,

RITA MAGUIRE,

Dublin 6.