Sir, – In the last week my home has been visited by canvassers for candidates, or possibly the candidates themselves, for the forthcoming local elections. Not one of them rang my doorbell but simply stuffed their inane literature and biographies through my letterbox. On examining their flyers, I found that on each was scrawled the message, “Sorry I missed you today”. Is it any wonder the electorate grows more cynical? – Yours, etc,

FRANK WALSH,

Coolballow,

Co Wexford.