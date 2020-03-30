A bit rich

Sir, – Donald Trump has uttered many inappropriate and insensitive comments. Tragically, this science-denier is holder of the most powerful office in the world during this uncertain time in our history. He recently informed the assembled White House press corps that it had cost him billions of dollars to become US president, adding that it is “hard for rich people to run for office”. There are many of us who would wish it were harder. – Yours, etc,

EITHNE MacFADDEN,

Carrigart,

Co Donegal.