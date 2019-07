Sir, – Colin Johnson (Letters, July 11th) asks, “When did rich people become high net-worth individuals?”

Similarly, I have long wondered at what pecuniary levels a wage becomes a “salary” and a salary becomes “compensation” – as if certain jobs involve such pain that they qualify for financial reparation of a size that might in other circumstances be justified by, say, the infliction of severe physical injury. – Yours, etc,

TIM

JACKSON,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.