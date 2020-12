Sir, – “Queues at 6.30am: ‘It’s great to get a bit of normality’” (News , December 2nd) was the headline to Conor Pope’s report from the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. A pitiable confirmation that we have lost all sense of what is or was normal. It’s doubtful if any vaccine could remedy a conundrum of this magnitude. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.