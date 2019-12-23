A birthday at Christmas

Sir, – As one who celebrates a birthday in the next few days, I do not share the bah humbug approach taken by Carol Hunt to December birthdays (Life & Style, December 20th).

Though I understand the wish, rather than look for a birthday earlier in the year, why would one wish to forsake the tinsel, lights, carols and celebrations that mark this time of year and add to the celebration of one’s age? Our family celebrates four birthdays over the Christmas period, and I couldn’t think of any other time of year that is best suited to the celebration of positive ageing.

Happy Christmas to one and all – and especially those who over these days mark the passing of years with birthday celebrations that add to the celebration of this feast. – Yours, etc,

IAN KENNEDY,

Sligo.