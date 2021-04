Sir, – Dr Niall Conroy deserves credit for his part in keeping Australia Covid-free but Queensland is nowhere near “about the size of Ireland” (“‘Phenomenal amount of work’ to keep Covid out of Australia, says public health director”, Health, April 20th).

With an area of 1,727,000 square kilometres, the Sunshine State, where I used to live, is 20 times the size of Ireland. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.