A bed tax and hotel rooms

Sir, – Further to “Car park, tolls and social housing rent rises loom for Dublin” (News, November 12th), why is there no “bed tax” levied on hotel room bookings?

While it is true that visitors bring increased revenue, that revenue benefits business rather than city administration. Due to high visitor numbers, city administration actually incurs unique and special costs.

Almost without exception, every city to which I have travelled charges a nightly “bed tax”. – Yours, etc,

SHAY DUFFY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.