A bad week for the British monarchy?

Sir, – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth had little option but to agree to Boris Johnson’s constitutionally outrageous request to prorogue parliament for five weeks between mid-September and mid-October.

However, by doing so, she has facilitated the UK government’s subversion of British parliamentary sovereignty, and in the process allowed herself to become deeply politicised.

Perhaps most significantly, in facilitating Mr Johnson’s anti-democratic manoeuvre, the queen has inevitably set the clock ticking on the very survival of the monarchy itself. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

A chara, – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was put in an invidious position by Boris Johnson in his request to suspend the British parliament. Damned if she did, and damned if she didn’t!

Brexit has been and continues to be so divisive across the UK . Those with an agenda will seek to lay the blame at the queen’s door if things go badly.

Coupled with the trouble Prince Andrew has brought to her door, it could well be the beginning of the end of the British monarchy. – Is mise,

KILLIAN BRENNAN,

Dublin 17.

Sir, – Now that Boris Johnson and his co-conspirators have overturned the unstable rock of British democracy, it is disturbing to see what has come scuttling out from underneath – the archaic remnants of feudalism and imperialism which contaminate the current British constitution.

As a former colony, bordered since partition by an artificially created, British-run statelet, we in Ireland can only watch as Britain implodes, and hope that we can withstand the ensuing seismic shocks. – Yours, etc,

EMER HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.