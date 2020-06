Sir, – I see the Passport Office had a backlog of 42,000 applicants (Home News, June 15th) and has been working its way through it since last week. That’s a sizeable interest-free loan to the State at €75 a pop!

My son applied for his passport on April 13th and has yet to see it, whereas the €75 disappeared from my bank account in an instant! – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny, Dublin 5.