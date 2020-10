Sir, – No doubt John Dillon’s suggestion of a 10 per cent pay cut for senior civil servants originates from a spirit of solidarity.

However, it is a perfect example of Keynes’s “paradox of thrift”; pay cuts, in a time of falling demand, will just make everybody poorer.

Much preferred would be that said civil servants spend their income – thus creating income for others ... and so on. – Yours, etc,

JOHN J DRUMM,

Sandymount, Dublin 4.