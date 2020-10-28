A 10 per cent lockdown pay cut?

Sir, – In response to the natural public impatience, not to say despair, in face of the latest lockdown, could I propose that senior civil servants (say, those earning about €50,000 a year), both current and retired – and that includes myself – agree to take a 10 per cent cut in their salaries, for the duration of such lockdown? Such a move might lessen public impatience with the austere pronouncements of the great medical panjandrums, none of whose salaries are to the slightest degree affected by these measures.

It might give some greater degree of substance to the slogan that “we are all in this together”! – Yours, etc,

JOHN DILLON,

Regius Professor of Greek (Emeritus),

Trinity College Dublin.