Sir, – The announcement by Minister for Children Katherine Zappone that the Government is to give €7 million to creches (Home News, December 19th) is a serious misjudgment.

The Minister might as well instruct her colleague Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to transfer the payment directly to insurance companies. The wrong message is being sent. It is like “compo culture” in reverse. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.