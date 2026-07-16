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Thank you, Louise Kinlen, for the moving tribute to your beloved son Samuel

So much of her beautiful article resonated with me – my grandson died 20 years ago, aged 16, of cancer

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
Thu Jul 16 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Sir, – Thank you so much to Louise Kinlen for the moving tribute to her beloved son, Samuel (“My Dear Samuel, you would be turning 18 today ..., July 14th), who died from cancer aged 11.

So much of her beautiful article resonated with me. My grandson died 20 years ago, aged 16, of cancer. I, too, now recall with joy all the memories of his remarkable character and courage, while still wondering what he would be doing as each birthday passes.

You simply never forget, and, as Louise says, the challenge is to live as well and fully as you can in honour of their memory.

– Yours, etc,

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