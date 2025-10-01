Letters to the Editor, October 1st: On disenfranchised voters, Connolly and Germany and leprechauns

Sir, – The presidential election has highlighted to me a serious, archaic flaw in our electoral system. I’m a resident, registered voter, yet I’m legally prohibited from voting.

On election day, I’ll be one of a group of 11 eligible voters touring in a music show across Germany. We join the tens of thousands of resident, registered voters abroad on election day who are disenfranchised.

Millions more eligible citizens are disenfranchised because they live abroad. Even returning emigrants who arrive after October 24th have no say on who their next president will be.

My touring colleagues and I are representing our nation, showcasing the best of Irish culture to thousands of people across Germany.

Yet, in doing so, we are stripped of our right to vote. Germany is among the vast majority of democratic nations who have provisions for overseas voting, I wonder what their citizens would make of our disenfranchisement?

This all leads to the question, how democratic are our elections when millions of eligible voters cannot exercise their legal right to vote? – Yours, etc,

DAVE FLYNN,

Composer and musician,

77 Camden Street Lower,

Dublin 2.

Connolly and Germany

Sir, – We are lucky to have intellectuals with “largesse d’esprit” to correct pre-conceived stereotypes of other nationalities and remind us of important facts.

Having lived in Germany for 12 years, I was shocked to hear a potential president of Ireland referring to the increase in military spending in Germany as having 1930s fascist overtones.

I also find the insular attitude of some people alluding to “Europe” as something apart from Ireland antediluvian.

Thank you, Fintan. – Yours, etc,

MUIREANN NÍ CHINNÉIDE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Dublin.

Sir, – I read Fintan O, Toole’s article with interest (“Catherine Connolly should keep her inner Basil Fawlty under wraps”, September 30th).

He fails to take into account they are human beings with human foibles. Yes, she did make a gaffe, but was it necessary to write a full article on an obvious error?

I look forward to reading his articles on Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin pointing out their shortcomings.

– Yours, etc,

SIOBHÁN FITZGERALD,

Bray,

Co Wicklow

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole questions the language that Catherine Connolly uses to highlight the large increase in Germany’s defence spending and whether it is appropriate of her to do so given Germany’s support for Ireland during the Brexit crisis and the threat of a hard border.

A bigger issue than this and what we really don’t see enough discussion of is the volume of German arms exports, especially to Israel.

According to a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, Germany has been supplying 30 per cent of all Israeli arms imports, making them the second largest supplier behind the US. Additionally, the BBC has reported that German arms sales to Israel has increased ten-fold since 2022.

Despite very recently halting the sales of arms to Israel due to pressure, Germany has not only been enabling Israel to commit genocide in Gaza, but also profiting from it.

While Germany is a friend of Ireland within the EU, Catherine Connolly is right to call out Germany’s build up of their arms industry and how they are arming parties involved in conflicts, in particular Israel. – Yours, etc,

CIARÁN HARRON,

Shankill,

Dublin.

Presidential debate

Sir, – The office of Ireland’s president is intended to be non-political. However, at some campaign events, and at Monday night’s debate, candidates were confronted with political policy questions.

A candidate is likely to have a personal opinion about such issues, but if elected president they cannot state such views publicly.

As president, the person can only offer such statements that coincide with the positions of the government.

Reporters should keep this in mind rather than perhaps seeking to catch out a candidate in an awkward position. –Yours, etc.

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – Having watched most of last night’s presidency debate on Virgin One a number of thoughts came to mind.

Regular political journalists seem to treat it as just another general election and the questions do not seem to relate very much to the office they are seeking.

Somebody who understands the role might make a better chair, maybe an historian like Diarmaid Ferriter.

A summary of what President Michael D Higgins did over the last 14 years could also help voters understand the role and the candidates could then outline their approach and vision.

Discussing how a county council hasn’t built a council house in decades is important, but is for a different forum, I think.

I am hoping to enjoy the rest of the debates but would love to be a bit more engaged by the chairs and the candidates. – Yours, etc,

PARAIC CORBETT,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.

A Ryder Cup suggestion

Sir, – The behaviour of a significant and vocal minority of spectators at the Ryder Cup in Bethpage was very disappointing and unbecoming of a professional golf event.

While some have drawn comparisons to scenes at football matches, I believe this analogy is misplaced. In a soccer match, it’s highly likely such disruptive individuals would have been removed from the stadium and banned from future matches.

With the 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare Manor already well into its planning stages, now is the time for organisers to implement a formal code of conduct, making adherence to these guidelines a condition of ticket purchase.

To start, those responsible for the worst behaviour at Bethpage Golf Club should be advised not to attend.

Further measures should include limiting alcohol sales, ensuring that only sober attendees are admitted, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards substance abuse.

A dress code should be enforced, with a focus on traditional golf attire and a strict prohibition on any form of nationalist clothing.

Additionally, introducing family friendly and alcohol-free areas could provide a welcome refuge for spectators who prefer a quieter, more respectful viewing experience.

These areas could offer preferential viewing spots for those with moderate habits, creating a more balanced atmosphere and encouraging positive behaviour.

The Ryder Cup has a great history, and it is imperative that contemporary spectators uphold the dignity and integrity of the event. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CASSIDY,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – Surely the US players should have been more proactive in trying to stop the more outrageous behaviour of US “fans?”

Sportsmanship? – Yours, etc,

TONY WALL,

Raheny,

Dublin.

Neutrality and aggression

Sir, – The excellent letters by Brian Girvin and Donal McGrath (Lettters, September 29th) clearly set out Ireland’s vulnerability to any aggressive nation.

As in the second World War, countries discovered neutrality was absolutely no defence against an aggressor. At present, various European countries are experiencing “unexplained” incursions by drones and fighter jets.

Against this background it is vital that Ireland commits more funds to defending our territorial air space and seas. This does not mean more tanks and guns, but it does mean more high technology tracking and weapon systems and fully trained operators.

Sufficient funds must also be committed to ensure all our naval vessels have trained crews and the best equipment.

I appreciate housing and health are at the top of the Government’s budget, but the time has come to stop hiding behind neutrality and to take responsibility for our national security. – Yours, etc,

MIKE CORMACK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Penalising poor customer service

Sir, – Yet again Pricewatch is on the trail of poor customer service provided by big telecom and airline companies. They always give so-called apologies in the so-called rare events of not meeting their usual so-called standard of care.

Perhaps for a start we should be provided with a mandatory phone number for contacting these companies, with the apology made all the more real by having a premium of a euro for each minute over their target time of five minutes payable to their “valued” customers who are kept hanging on for ages waiting for a reply.

After all our time is valuable also. – Yours, etc

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.

Car-free days

Sir, – Your correspondent John Bergin (Letters, September 29th) makes a good point about car-free days and those of us who do not live in Dublin city centre.

I have a routine commitment that requires me to be in Ballsbridge every Sunday at 10am. I can just about get there by public transport if I leave my house no later than 7.45am. The first train of the day will get me from Kildare to Dublin Heuston, after which I need to change twice – first to the Luas, then to the Dart – with a combined wait time of almost 40 minutes and a fare of ¤7.50.

Alternatively, I can have an extra 90 minutes in bed, leaving my house at 9.15am in the car – for about half the cost. –Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Kildare.

Bus timetable changes

Sir, – I agree completely with Robbie Wells (Letters, September 29th) on bus routes and numbers being changed without adequate notification.

It was by chance I stumbled on this online. There was no notice to commuters, no regard for senior or neurodivergent travellers .

No one in this community (Firhouse) was aware of it, when I pointed it out .

Schoolchildren will be affected, second and third level. Senior citizens too. It seems high-handed , and disrespectful in the extreme. – Yours, etc,

MARY McDAID,

Dublin.

Thinking outside Dublin

Sir, – Eugene O’Malley’s proposal for alleviating the housing crisis by building a new town/city 30 miles west of Dublin (Letters, September 29th) is an excellent one.

Beginning as a dormitory town for Dublin with a good rail service, this would develop independently with its own infrastructure.

Apart from the many practical and political advantages O’Malley mentions, I would add that such a town, from the start, could take account of Ireland’s desperate need of biodiversity.

Ebenezer Howard set out the principles for designing Garden Cities in 1898 in which gardens, allotments and surrounding fields would offer not only healthy, biodiverse green spaces, but the ability to grow much of the city’s own food.

Many garden cities and suburbs have since been completed since. Such a town, west of Dublin as suggested, should be properly planned and financed and begun as soon as possible. – Yours, etc,

TRICIA CUSACK,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Eugene O’Malley proposes a new dormitory town 30 miles from Dublin to relieve housing pressure there (Letters, September 30th). This to me seems but a continuation of the skewed development policy in Ireland towards the east coast.

A more balanced plan would see the west being developed, more particularly the Limerick-Galway corridor which already has rail lines and other infrastructure and above all would hopefully dispense with the need for the ruinous Shannon to Dublin pipeline.

This year again we have had algal blooms on Lough Derg which according to studies is a result of warmer weather and lower water levels. Do we really need to lower them further? – Yours, etc,

ENDA SCANLON,

Ennis,

Co Clare.

Don’t look up

Sir, –Environmental headlines almost seem engineered not to pique the average reader’s interest. Last Friday (September 26th), I noticed two articles squashed into the right hand column, one by Caroline O’Doherty highlighting a mass fish kill on the river Blackwater, another by Kevin O’Sullivan titled “Algal Bloom on Lough Derg prompts call for investigation,” both concluding that we aren’t quite sure what happened, but investigations are under way.

Human actions are what happened and we don’t need to read about the minutia of inconclusive forensic investigations to understand.

What we do need is an active media that actually reports on the climate crisis and stimulates national concern. The following three or four pages detailed sporting achievements – hardly a more pressing subject matter.

I urge editors to dedicate more resources and space to the real issues facing humanity.

I am reminded too often when reading the newspaper of the 2021 Adam McKay film Don’t Look Up which accurately depicted humanities hypothetical apathy toward an apocalyptic comet heading for earth. – Yours, etc,

THEO DILLON,

Co Cork.

Cross words

Sir, – Morning completion of the Boston Globe mini-crossword has become the new normal in my household.

You can imagine the consternation that ensued from this particular clue yesterday: “like leprechauns” with the solution being “Irish”.

Thankfully, breakfast had been consumed as otherwise I would probably have choked on my muesli with no added sugar.

Your Simplex at lunchtime continues apace with no such bombshells. – Yours, etc,

FRANK J BYRNE,

Dublin 9.