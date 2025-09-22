Letters to the Editor, September 22nd: On the Tricolour and intimidation, manners, and money walks

Sir, – On my way home in Meath yesterday evening, I was dismayed to see our nation’s flag being disgraced on the lamp-posts (public property) at the roundabouts on the ring road around Kells. As we well know, this is clearly meant as part of a campaign of intimidation by adherents of the hard right, aimed in particular at those from other countries who are living and working here, contributing so much to our society, culture and economy. In addition, they are also intended as a provocation to intimidate the decent silent majority, who oppose their narrow-minded, fascist and anti-democratic ideology.

Our flag is intended as a symbol of unity, originally between Orange and Green, with the white symbolising peace and togetherness.

The use of the flag in this way flies in the face of the spirit of the flag. We should not allow our flag to be appropriated by the forces of fascism.

We all need to take a stand against this and our public representatives need to act. – Yours, etc,

BOBBY LAMBERT,

Kells,

Co Meath.

Trump and Putin

Sir, – I would have never believed that any aspect of US president Donald Trump’s personality could be more pronounced than his narcissism. And then I heard his comment at his news conference on leaving the UK that his friend, Russian president Vladimir Putin, had “really let him down” regarding the ending of the war in Ukraine.

So now we know that his naivety is even more extreme than his narcissism. – Yours, etc,

GERRY PRIZEMAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin.

Electing a president

Sir, – Stephen Collins offers an interesting account of presidential history (“What happens if an anti-Government president is elected?” September 19th) even if the headline and framing seem unnecessarily alarmist.

The record he sets out shows there is little cause for concern.

Yes, Mary Robinson broadened the public role and appeal of the presidency, and occasionally defied ministerial wishes. Mrs Robinson’s engagement with the early stages of the peace process, though opposed by some at the time, is now regarded by most as a constructive act of leadership.

And her efforts were taken up with great subtlety and intelligence by her successor Mary McAleese.

Our current President, Michael D Higgins, has spoken firmly on social and international issues throughout his terms of office.

But, like his immediate predecessors, he has stayed within constitutional limits, even if not within previous conventions of what some think a president should be.

Irish voters clearly understand the limits of the office. They have repeatedly chosen presidents who embody national values rather than party policy, and the Constitution has proven fully capable of containing differences of emphasis.

It is perhaps unsurprising that, among current candidates, Mr Collins singles out Catherine Connolly as the supposed risk, particularly given his previous advice that Fianna Fáil join Fine Gael in backing Heather Humphreys as a Government candidate.

To suggest that electing a candidate who is critical of current government policy threatens stability underestimates both the electorate and the resilience of the system. – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS WHITE,

Stoneybatter,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Having read her latest words of wisdom in her letter (September 20th): “We have a lot to be thankful for in this country and maybe we should start our day by being grateful for what we have, and this could lead us to having respect for all those we meet along the way”, I doubt if there are that many people in Ireland who would not tick X in the box after Alice Leahy’s name if they were given the opportunity to do so when the ballot for president is held on October 24th. – Yours, etc,

NOEL SHANAGHY,

Faithlegg,

Co Waterford.

No punishment

Sir, In light of the expansion of its war in Gaza, the vice-president of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has announced a proposal for the partial suspension of trade concessions with Israel. She further clarified that “the aim is not to punish Israel”.

Absurd but horribly true. – Yours, etc,

ALAN COUNIHAN,

Johnswell,

Co Kilkenny.

Caution advised

Sir, – The quip that “you can eat all mushrooms and fungi; but some, only once” (Letters, September 19th) echoes the wry wisdom of mountaineer Paul Petzoldt: “There are old climbers, and there are bold climbers, but there are no old, bold climbers.”

Whether foraging on the ground or scaling peaks, pursuing mycology or mythology, a touch of caution is paramount. – Yours, etc,

PETER McMAHON,

Oughterard,

Co Galway.

Good manners and Ireland

Sir, – Loathe as I am to join the “young people today” detractors, Justine McCarthy hits the spot today (“Why I’ve finally had enough of other people’s rudeness,” September 19th).

But I experienced some modified rapture recently as myself and my wife stood clinging to the straps on a bumpy, lurching bus, guarding our elderly knees, hips and dicky tickers while many young people sat comfortably scrolling their phones.

Another young student, about to alight, said to me loudly: “It’s a wonder some of them wouldn’t get up and offer you a seat. I’d shout at them if I was you.” I wish I’d had his courage. – Yours, etc,

RODNEY DEVITT,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Referencing Justine McCarthy’s comments on inter-human rudeness I overheard the following exchange between a male customer and the self-service checkout at my local shop.

Machine: “Please insert credit card.”

Customer” Sorry, it’s stuck in my pocket!”

The machine waited patiently and the transaction was completed. What politeness!

There could indeed be hope for us yet. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL J COLLINS,

Ballyclough,

Limerick.

Sir, – I found myself agreeing wholeheartedly with Justine McCarthy’s article.

I am a regular user of public transport, mainly on the Cork-Dublin route.

I generally prefer to travel by bus rather than by train as the majority of travellers are non-Irish and I find them to be quieter, more courteous and considerate than my fellow country men and women.

On Wednesday last I took the train from Dublin to Cork and, from Portlaoise on, was subjected to unedifying loutish behaviour from gangs of teenagers returning from the Ploughing Championships.

I moved carriage on several occasions to escape the noise, rudeness and vulgarity, not to mention the filth from their discarded litter and the very public consumption of alcohol.

My thoughts were with the people who had to clean up the mess of these entitled princes and princesses at the end of the night, most of whom are probably foreign workers.

I cannot imagine this sort of behaviour being tolerated in any civilised country. – Yours, etc,

MARY DINEEN,

Model Farm Road,

Cork.

Sir, – Regarding Justine McCarthy’s excellent article on rudeness, I believe another word for this phenomenon is “arrogance”.

I cannot believe how human behaviour and basic manners have changed so much in recent years.

I agree with Justine’s belief that the era of the Celtic Tiger may have had quite a bearing on people’s attitudes toward their fellow human beings.

There was a time in this country when interaction between people was always a pleasant experience, but this has now changed so much, to the extent that oftentimes it could even be regarded as confrontation.

If only people would stop and think before uttering on impulse, maybe society would be in a slightly better place. – Yours, etc,

JOHN FORRISTAL,

Clonakilty,

Co Cork.

In praise of airport staff

Sir, – Brianna Parkins is right: airports expose people at their best and worst (“If I was hiring people, I would send candidates to the airport,” September 20th).

The tray-abandoners, the queue-cutters and the overhead-bin hoarders she describes are instantly recognisable.

If her airport test was applied in Dublin, though, I suspect it would be the staff rather than the passengers who would emerge with distinction.

Their social media team captures it well: posts that manage to be witty and informative at the same time. That same tone carries through in the airport itself.

The security staff in particular embody the opposite of Parkins’ “every man for himself” travellers. They combine brisk efficiency with a joke, a smile or a word of reassurance – all small acts that keep things moving and keep people calm.

The contrast matters. I once took a group of 18-year-olds through eastern Europe where stern border officials left them visibly shaken.

It was only on returning to Dublin, and hearing a cheery “Hello John, welcome home” or “Hello Marie, welcome home,” that they relaxed. That warmth lingers long after the bags are collected.

Air travel will always bring delays and frayed tempers. What distinguishes Dublin Airport is that its staff consistently pass the very test Parkins proposes: they put people before themselves, and in doing so make the journey more humane for the rest of us. – Yours, etc,

ENDA CULLEN.

Armagh.

In praise of RTÉ

Sir, - Watching RTÉ’s coverage of the World Athletics Championships from Tokyo I’m impressed by the quality of the analysis in general but, in particular, David Gillick’s interviews are among the best I’ve ever seen in sports.

Whether consoling the disappointed, discussing progress with those in multistage events or celebrating with victors, he has an extraordinary facility to relate to the athletes and explain the intricacies of what they do. Well done to him and the team. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Student accommodation

Sir, – In the aftermath of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, Japanese authorities constructed 53,000 prefabricated temporary housing units for evacuees. This was done in less than a year.

Given the chronic shortage of student accommodation in the capital, I would suggest the Government look at something similar.

Find a site outside the city, build these things, charge a reasonable rent and do it fast.

It is not an ideal solution, but surely preferable to watching tertiary education collapse amid “future plans” which solve nothing now.

And this is a “now” problem. – Yours, etc,

MIKE GALVIN,

Winchcombe,

England.

Sir, – I am in awe at the composition of the Government steering group for Ryder Cup 2027.

If such undoubted talent and expertise could be diverted to the housing and health crises, imagine what might be achieved. – Yours etc,

TONY BURKE,

Baldoyle,

Dublin.

Cycling and safety

Sir, – This morning (September 19th) I read a letter in your newspaper about seeing a cyclist stopped at a red light. I didn’t find it amusing.

The majority of cyclists obey the rules of the road. The ones that don’t endanger themselves and others. A cyclist will almost always come off worse in a collision with a motor vehicle.

Two cyclists have been killed on our roads this week. We need to stop with the jibes against cyclists and we need to better support them.

Cyclists can be their own champions by wearing a hi vis, a helmet and using lights.

Motorists can be their allies by giving cyclists more space, overtaking them safely, driving within the speed limit and being more aware of their surroundings.

We need to better educate ourselves on the rules of the road and everyone needs to put away their mobile phones.

We must protect our most vulnerable road users. Be alert, stay safe and slow down. – Yours, etc,

SIOBHÁN McDERMOTT,

Killester,

Dublin 5.

Cat control

Sir, – Like many of your readers, we are trying to do our bit for biodiversity and nature, by planting trees, creating ponds, encouraging wild flowers for pollinators, etc.

However, our efforts are being significantly challenged by the presence of an invasive species, Felis catus. This creature – which itself has no natural predator – is an indiscriminate killer of garden birds, amphibians and small mammals.

Many millions of birds are killed annually by cats in Ireland alone.

In the same way that steps are taken to tackle Asian hornets, Japanese knotweed and zebra mussels, can anything be done about this problem? – Yours, etc,

NICK NORTH,

Bruckless,

Co Donegal.

Ireland and Tasmania

Sir, – Felix Larkin’s review of the Irish links to Tasmania (formerly Van Diemen’s Land) begins with the numbers of Irish people who were transported there in the early part of the 19th century (An Irishman’s Diary, September 19th).

The Irish link actually predates this period and goes back to the initial European settlement of the area when the landing site for what is now the capital, Hobart, was named Sullivan’s Cove in honour of the Cork-born John Sullivan, permanent under secretary to the colonies. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Money walks

Sir, – By my own estimate I’ve amassed about ¤10 since the inception of the Deposit Return Scheme simply by gathering up discarded drink receptacles on my daily walk.

I guess it is the little things that give one pleasure.

I wonder have any of your readers enjoyed a similar litter dividend? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN AHERN,

Clonsilla,

Dublin.