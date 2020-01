A chara, – My complete list of things to do in 2020 is as follows.

1) Only put things on the list that are achievable.

2) Never make a list with more than two achievable goals. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir , – A reminder to people planning their diaries for the coming year that National Farmers’ Day falls on October 10th, or 10/10/20. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McDWYER,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co Leitrim.