Sir, – It is heartening to see citizens regularly making an effort to recycle glass, paper, old clothes, etc, in their community at a designated place. However, it is disappointing to arrive at a recycling bottle bank only to see the containers stuffed to the brim and with surrounding debris on the ground.

Often there are, as the tune goes, “10 green bottles sitting on the wall”. It may be expected after the Christmas holidays but is not acceptable and is an eyesore. Surely the containers should be checked and emptied frequently so we can all continue to contribute to improving our precious environment? – Yours, etc,

SUSAN E FLOYD,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.