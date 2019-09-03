Éamon de Valera and a united Ireland

Sir, – I very much enjoyed Prof John Horgan’s succinct piece “United Ireland: de Valera’s secret plan for a united Ireland” (Weekend Review, August 31st).

However, Prof Horgan is incorrect regarding his assumption that de Valera’s “secret” proposal regarding a united Ireland and the Commonwealth is not “recorded in any official Irish government archives”. The National Archives of Ireland houses a file related to this very subject (NAI DFA 203/2). Indeed, contained with the personal papers of de Valera and Frank Aiken, held by the UCD Archives, are several references to the above topic (UCDA P150/2940 & P104/8046); although I appreciate that they are not “government archives”. – Yours, etc,

Dr STEPHEN KELLY,

Head of History and Politics,

Senior Lecturer

in Modern History,

History and Politics,

Liverpool Hope

University,

Hope Park,

Liverpool.