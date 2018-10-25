The Tory hounds are again baying for Theresa May’s blood as she inches ever closer to a deal with the European Union. Her fate and that of her country are inextricably intertwined but so too is the future of this country.

That is why prominent Irish politicians, particularly Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, would do well to take a vow of silence as the drama plays out rather than making comments that only fuel the paranoia of Conservative hardliners.