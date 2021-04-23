Kingston Mills: Mistake to insist 60-69-year-olds take AstraZeneca vaccine
Vaccine recipients have right to make informed choice and not be coerced
A small clinical trial carried out in South Africa showed the AstraZeneca vaccine had only 10 per cent efficacy against mild or moderate disease caused by the South African B.1.351 variant. Photograph: Andreas Solaro/AFP
The Covid-19 vaccines are working. While clinical trials showed that the vaccines confer protection against Covid-19 disease, real-world data from Israel, the UK and the US suggests that certain vaccines can also prevent infection with Sars-CoV-2 and may therefore stop transmission of the virus.
A recent report from the US Centre for Disease Control estimated that two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine were 90 per cent effective at preventing Sars-CoV-2 infection in healthcare and other frontline workers, while vaccine effectiveness for a single dose was 80 per cent. Data in Ireland has indicated that the vaccines have substantially reduced the numbers of cases of Covid-19 among healthcare workers and nursing home residents, two cohorts with hitherto high incidence of Covid-19.