Kingston Mills: Mistake to insist 60-69-year-olds take AstraZeneca vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccines are working. While clinical trials showed that the vaccines confer protection against Covid-19 disease, real-world data from Israel, the UK and the US suggests that certain vaccines can also prevent infection with Sars-CoV-2 and may therefore stop transmission of the virus.

A recent report from the US Centre for Disease Control estimated that two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine were 90 per cent effective at preventing Sars-CoV-2 infection in healthcare and other frontline workers, while vaccine effectiveness for a single dose was 80 per cent. Data in Ireland has indicated that the vaccines have substantially reduced the numbers of cases of Covid-19 among healthcare workers and nursing home residents, two cohorts with hitherto high incidence of Covid-19.