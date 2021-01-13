Kathy Sheridan: Whither the proud Irish Trump fans now?

The “edgy”, “straight-shootin’” pundits and presenters smirking in their MAGA hats. The accountants, lawyers and business leaders happy to overlook everything for his tax cuts and deregulation. The sneaking regarders in Democrat clothing giving him the nod – just this one, to get their anti-choice judges – before pivoting back to loud lamentations about his subversion of democracy.

Quite the Faustian bargain there. Give us the money and the judges and we’ll ignore all the birther stuff, the bankruptcies, the sexual assaults, the white supremacists, the murderous strongmen and that throbbing, barely-veiled vein of fascism.