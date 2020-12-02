Kathy Sheridan: What was the purpose of Brian Stanley’s tweet glorifying mass killings?
Careless tweets from influential people like Brian Stanley matter terribly
The past never goes away. It is in our DNA, our folk memory, our mindset. It’s what still sends men out to acquire guns and murder innocents like Lyra McKee. Photograph: Jess Lowe
What was the purpose of Brian Stanley’s tweet glorifying mass killings in two different eras? The message, sent at 8.33am on a Saturday, was no early-hours slip into sentimentalism.
That kind of tweet requires a very particular mindset. Who was he thinking of addressing, galvanising or alienating at that hour?