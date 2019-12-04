Kathy Sheridan: The trouble with Maureen Dowd’s brother is, he’s wrong
NYT columnist briefly handing controls to her Trumpist sibling leaves readers with a problem
Kevin Dowd, brother of New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, holds one of his guest columns signed by President Donald Trump, in Rockville, Maryland. Trump wrote: “Kevin – thank you – you truly get it! Best wishes, Donald Trump.” Photograph: Gabriella Demczuk/New York Times
Last week, the US media was full of advice about how to cope with being hothoused among family members who brought a different set of beliefs to the Thanksgiving party.
Columnist Maureen Dowd’s annual Thanksgiving with her Trumpist siblings has become a November feature in the New York Times. The theme is universal, since many of us have had to find an accommodation of some kind with Trumpist/Brexity relatives in similar circumstances.