Braced for a loss, few had dared to hope that a day that began with Harvey Weinstein breakfasting in The Four Seasons would end with his wrists in handcuffs and the label “rapist” forever attached to his name. As court officers escorted him off to custody, he left behind the walking frame on which he had conspicuously leaned for much of the trial. A telling detail about the man.

It was a cautious jury that took five days to convict him on two counts and to acquit him on three, including the most serious charges including one of predatory sexual assault.