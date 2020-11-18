Kathy Sheridan: The 'save Christmas' appeal does not fit into narrative for lots of people

What’s the story with the grandad and Conor in the SuperValu Christmas advertisement? Why is grandad casually arriving into another family’s house? Why are they allowed that massive hug? Young Conor’s feverish excitement suggests they are not in a bubble. Have they been quarantining separately for a couple of weeks?

As a nation, we’re delighted for them anyway. Is that a sign of renewed determination to tough out Level 5? Or an indication that like grandad, we said to hell with the virus and Leo the anti-elf, and said we’re going to damn well travel anyway?