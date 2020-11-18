Kathy Sheridan: The 'save Christmas' appeal does not fit into narrative for lots of people
‘Save Christmas’ drive relies on narrative of the emigrant’s return that belongs to another era
My friend was unaware of the law that takeaway drinks cannot be consumed within 100 metres of the pub that sold them. Does everyone know that? Photograph: Getty Images
What’s the story with the grandad and Conor in the SuperValu Christmas advertisement? Why is grandad casually arriving into another family’s house? Why are they allowed that massive hug? Young Conor’s feverish excitement suggests they are not in a bubble. Have they been quarantining separately for a couple of weeks?
As a nation, we’re delighted for them anyway. Is that a sign of renewed determination to tough out Level 5? Or an indication that like grandad, we said to hell with the virus and Leo the anti-elf, and said we’re going to damn well travel anyway?