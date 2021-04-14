Kathy Sheridan: The online threat to the integrity of Irish elections lies within

People of a certain age will recall a time when canny canvassers could stand on a hill overlooking a townland and pronounce on the tribal affiliation of each household. Put a sack on a donkey, call it Fianna Fáil and they’ll vote for it, a rural candidate in a heap of trouble once assured me during a canvas.

We’ve moved on, we think. The floating voter is king now. Unshackled from old Civil War voting patterns we take pride in our PR electoral system, enthuse about televised debates as a good night in, and are never more delighted than in the throes of a 10-day count. The stubby pencils look a bit Luddite but are unhackable. We are a sophisticated electorate, we reckon.